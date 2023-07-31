WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, has made a widespread announcement about rolling out a video message feature to its users. The messaging app submitted the update, version 23.15.1.76, through the TestFlight beta program. It is now available to more beta testers.

This new feature allows users to share real-time videos that can last up to 60 seconds. Sharing video messages is effortless, similar to sending a voicemail.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Video Message Feature to More Users

To record a video message, users simply need to press the microphone icon in a conversation. Here you can switch to a camera button. Additionally, a hands-free recording mode can be enabled by swiping up.

When the receiver plays the video message in a chat, it will initially play in mute mode. However, tapping on the video will allow users to hear the sound.

Just like text messages, these video messages are also end-to-end encrypted, ensuring secure communication. It can only be played by the intended recipient.

This new feature enables users to express themselves more vividly and directly. Furthermore, you can not edit, modify or forward the video message. WhatsApp ensures that they are specifically recorded for the recipient.

This new feature is only available for a limited number of users. WhatsApp will roll out this feature to more users in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

