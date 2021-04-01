Whatsapp scam alert ! Users getting fake verification texts

Whatsapp Scam ! WhatsApp users are currently receiving spam messages that actually attempts to steal their identities, and they have been warned to be wary of ‘fake warnings’ in order to maintain their accounts secure.

Users have confirmed receiving messages from WhatsApp asking them to submit a specific code for authentication, according to WABetaInfo. The message says “Prove that you’re a person by sending the code you just got from WhatsApp, or your account will be deleted tomorrow”.

Whatsapp is not sending any message about the renewal of your account. Block and report unofficial accounts on WhatsApp that ask for your 6-digit code. Note: WhatsApp Support will NEVER ask for your 6-digit code!,” said in the tweet shared by WABetaInfo.

Please. Please. Please. Be careful of this whatsApp scam and enable the Two-Step Verification in WhatsApp Settings > Account!” read another tweet.

Another attempt to steal your WhatsApp account: "prove that you're a human sending the code you've just received from WhatsApp, or your account will be disabled tomorrow". Please. Please. Please. Be careful and enable the Two Step Verification in WhatsApp Settings > Account! https://t.co/yKvj2zaVnR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 30, 2021

Apart from that, social media firms warn users to avoid clicking on spam links that promise a discount or donation in return for clicking and answering questions. As a result, the connections are an attempt to obtain access to the user’s account or steal personal information, all of which may be lethal in the future.

Its not the first time that WhatsApp has faced this issue, its been there for a quite while. The app has been under shadow for its privacy policies lately and we wonder, how and when this issues will be resolved in the near future.