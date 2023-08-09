WhatsApp Screen Sharing Feature Is Now Rolling Out To All Users

One of the WhatsApp’s latest features we have been talking about for a long time is the screen sharing feature. It is actually the ability to share your screen during video calls. It is exactly similar to what’s already available through video conferencing services like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams. WhatsApp screen sharing feature was gradually released in beta for a couple of months. The feature rolled out in beta versions of the WhatsApp app on Android, iOS, and Windows. However, according to the latest reports, the feature is now rolling out to all WhatsApp users globally.

WhatsApp Screen Sharing Feature Is Making Its Way To All WhatsApp Users

In a press release, Whatsapp stated that the feature is available via the “Share” icon. After clicking on that, you will see the option of either sharing your entire screen or a specific app. Moreover, there is also a new landscape mode arriving for video calls on mobile. The press release also highlights how the feature can be used for:

“sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support.”

WhatsApp features that came this year already included video notes and polls in the face of competition from messaging apps like Telegram, Signal, and arguably also Discord. The messaging platform is not coming slow. It is also adding a landscape interface for video calls on iOS and Android. It means you will have a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on WhatsApp soon.

In addition, WhatsApp also upgraded Group voice chats with new functionalities. A new voice waveform icon may be visible within your Whatsapp group chat. Tapping on this icon will automatically start the voice chat, and a dedicated interface will appear. Anyone in the group chat can join the voice chat at any time and start speaking. If the voice chat remains empty, it will automatically end after 60 minutes if no one joins.