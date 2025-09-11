Three senior U.S. senators are pressing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for clarity. Senators demand answers on serious whistleblower claims about WhatsApp security and privacy.

Republican senators Charles Grassley, Josh Hawley, and Marsha Blackburn sent a letter to Zuckerberg this week. They questioned whether Meta violated a $5 billion privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The senators raised concerns that Meta may have allowed major security flaws in WhatsApp without informing shareholders or the public.

WhatsApp Security Under Fire – U.S. Senators Demand Answers From Zuckerberg

The issue came to light after Attaullah Baig, the former head of security for WhatsApp, filed a lawsuit against Meta. He claimed that thousands of employees had access to sensitive data belonging to WhatsApp’s three billion users. This included details such as user locations, profile pictures, group memberships, and contact lists.

Baig said he warned Meta leadership, including Zuckerberg, about these risks. However, instead of fixing the issues, he alleged that he was blocked from making technical improvements. He was eventually fired in February. Baig, now represented by the whistle-blower group Psst.org, has described the app as vulnerable to large-scale hacking.

Meta’s Response

Meta has denied the accusations. Company spokesman Andy Stone said the claims were “outdated, distorted, and demonstrably false.” He added that WhatsApp has internal protections in place and that the platform continues to enhance user security.

Stone also disputed the numbers Baig presented to the senators. He noted that the Department of Labour had dismissed a complaint Baig had filed.

The letter from the senators comes at a time when Meta faces multiple whistleblower reports. Just days earlier, former Meta researchers testified in a Senate hearing that the company downplayed problems with children facing harassment on its virtual reality platform.

In addition, new documents from another former Meta official, Sarah Wynn-Williams, surfaced this spring. She alleged that Meta once explored working with Chinese officials on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and content moderation. The documents also revealed “Project Aldrin,” a plan from 2015 to build a censored version of Facebook for China.

Meta has strongly denied these claims. Stone stated that while Meta once explored operating in China, the company never went ahead with the plans. Zuckerberg himself confirmed in 2019 that Meta dropped the idea.

Why Senators Are Concerned

Senator Grassley emphasised the need for accountability. “The American public deserves to know what Meta has done to keep their personal data safe and secure,” he said.

The senators want Zuckerberg to respond directly to Baig’s allegations. They also seek records about whether WhatsApp security lapses may have violated Meta’s 2020 FTC settlement. That agreement was supposed to limit employee access to user data and improve overall privacy protections.

What’s Next

Meta continues to push back, but pressure is building. With lawsuits, Senate inquiries, and multiple whistle-blowers coming forward, Zuckerberg and Meta face renewed scrutiny.

For WhatsApp’s three billion users, the big question remains: how safe is their data really?

