WhatsApp Self Destructive Messaging Feature to Launch for Individual Accounts

WhatsApp has been working on self destructive messaging feature for some time now. However we have witnessed some development in it which is evident that WhatsApp self destructive messaging feature is now available to everyone unlike before. This feature is already introduced to Snapchat and Telegram however WhatsApp has remained late to include this functionality in the app.

The messaging giant has been testing this feature since last October however this feature has remained limited to group chats only. The latest version of WhatsApp beta has introduced self destructive messages once again but this time for individual accounts.

WhatsApp Self Destructive Messaging Feature

Right now this feature is in beta so WhatsApp can also change its mind once again and can limit its availability to specific group of people. But bringing this feature to most of the people will also be a good option. As this feature is in beta process, for getting it, you will have to wait for some more time.

However, you can still enjoy this feature in WhatsApp beta for Android. In order to get this feature, go to the settings menu of each chat. Click Delete messages and select for how long new messages should remain before it is deleted. There are some options from which you can select one Off, 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 1 year.

