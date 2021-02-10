On #SaferInternetDay, WhatsApp shared four ways a user can keep their chats safe, secure and private. In its recent tweets, the messaging platform renewed its commitment to users to protect their privacy. WhatsApp is in the eye of the storm over its privacy update. Now, the company is struggling hard to fully satisfy its users.

WhatsApp Shares four Ways to keep your Chats Safe, Secure and Private

Two-step verification:

According to the WhatsApp, first measure a user must take is to enable “two-step verification”, which is an “optional feature to add a PIN to your account”. The second step, after adding a PIN, is to input a recovery email address, in case the PIN needs to be reset. Hence, making the chat safe and secure.

Two step verification is an optional feature to add a PIN to your account, making it super duper secure. pic.twitter.com/8jrVYLlfNM — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 9, 2021

You can control who adds you to groups

WhatsApp has also allowed its users to control over who can add them to groups. Options include “everyone”, contacts only or specific contacts which can be allowed to add you to groups.

You have control over who can add you to a group. You can pick ‘everyone’, just your contacts, or you can select which of your contacts can add you to a group. https://t.co/o0q72glsI3 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 9, 2021

Reporting spam:

One more interesting feature the app has introduced for its users is to report spam. If you are being bombarded with messages from someone not in your contacts list, and if the messages look “spammy” or “suspicious”, you can report it instantly. The option appears when you open the chat window. WhatsApp also shared a screenshot revealing how you can block or report the unknown numbers.

Your profile

Users have also control over who can view their Personal information. Users can be set for viewing by everyone, contacts, or no one. This can be set for the profile picture, the “last seen” info and the “about info”.

Choose how you show up. You can set your profile photo, ‘last seen’, and your ‘about info’, to be seen by everyone, only your contacts, or no one at all. https://t.co/EfiRoRTajP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 9, 2021

WhatsApp has also reminded everyone that their chats are completely private and no one can see them, not even the company.

