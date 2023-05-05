WhatsApp is working on a few new updates around polls and sharing on its platform. You can now create single-vote polls on WhatsApp and forward media with captions.
WhatsApp will now let you create single-vote polls. It means you can run a poll where people are only allowed to vote once. Currently, polls are multiple-choice by default. You can turn off the “allow multiple answers” option when creating a poll. The messaging app now also lets users filter messages by polls, just like you can with photos, videos or links. You can do so by pressing “Search” and then “Polls” to find a list of all results.
WhatsApp Releases Single-Vote Polls and More New Features
Moreover, you will now receive notifications when people vote on your polls. You can also see the total number of people who voted in the poll.
Additionally, you can now forward media with captions. When you forward media that has a caption, you now have the ability to keep, delete or completely rewrite it. WhatsApp notes that in the past, you may not have had time to add context to forwarded media before someone responds. Another new update will let you add a caption before sharing a document.
WhatsApp says the new updates have started rolling out globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.
Just recently, WhatsApp has also rolled out multi-device login support for more than one phone. Until now, users could use only one WhatsApp account on one phone and multiple companion desktop devices. However now, users can make the same WhatsApp account on up to five phones.
