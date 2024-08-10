WhatsApp has been actively enhancing its platform with new features, and one of the notable additions this year is the Events feature for Communities. Introduced in May, this feature allows community members to create and manage events within their groups. Initially, WhatsApp rolled out this feature to group chats for beta users on Android in June. Following this, WhatsApp began testing the Community announcement group events feature on its beta app for Android. Now, WhatsApp has shifted its focus to developing the Community group chat event duration feature.

WhatsApp Starts Testing Community Group Chat Event Duration Feature on Android

According to WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the messaging app has started testing the Community group chat event duration feature on the beta version 2.24.17.11 for Android. This new addition offers more flexibility and organization for community events. With this feature, community group members will be able to create events that have specific start and end times. Moreover, they can add a location and a WhatsApp call link to the event details, making it easier for participants to join and stay informed.

The ability to set event durations and include pertinent details like location and call links will be useful for larger communities that frequently organize multiple events. This feature aims to streamline event management and ensure that all members are well-informed about the event specifics.

While the exact date for the global rollout of this feature remains unclear, WhatsApp’s consistent updates indicate that it might not be too far off. However, for those who are eager to try out this feature before its official release, there is an option. Android users can join WhatsApp’s beta program to test the latest features before the public release. This not only gives users early access to new functionalities but also allows them to provide feedback that can help improve the app.

