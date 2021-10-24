The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, keeps on introducing new features on and off but the new addition made by this messaging giant is something out of the box. If you are using WhatsApp Status more often, then this feature is surely for you. WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for status updates called “Undo”.

WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.21.22.6. WaBetaInfo was the first to spot this update.

WhatsApp Status Updates- Check Out New Features for Status

The new “Undo” allows quickly deleting a status update, that may have been posted by mistake. The users could already delete a status update for everyone but the new feature makes it faster to delete.

When you delete/undo a status update, you can even follow the deletion process now. When completed, WhatsApp will inform you that you deleted your status update. This feature is available today for specific beta testers. It will be available for more users in a few days.

In the previous update, WhatsApp has added a new button that lets users join group video calls directly from the chat. Now users get on-screen notifications through which they can join the ongoing call directly. The notification will show users that a call that they haven’t joined is in progress. Once users click on the “join” button, they will be part of the ongoing call on WhatsApp.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is working on five new features for a better user experience. Some of them are now accessible to Beta users, while others are still in the works and will be ready for general release in the near future. The new features to roll out includes chat bubbles, a Voice note player, a Backup feature, enhanced privacy feature. All beta testers may now access the updated design.

