WhatsApp Steps Up Privacy Game: Usernames with PINs Coming Soon!

WhatsApp is taking a bold step towards improving user privacy by introducing a much-needed feature: usernames with PINs. The Meta-owned messaging platform has remained long reliant on phone numbers as the sole user identifier. However, it is finally acknowledging the privacy concerns by introducing this new WhatsApp feature. The recent beta version (v2.24.18.2) of WhatsApp on Android hints at this game-changing update that could revolutionize the way we communicate on the platform.

WhatsApp users will soon be able to add a PIN for extra security. This PIN will stop anyone with your username from messaging you directly. If you choose to set a PIN, even if someone knows your username, they’ll still need the code to start a chat. It is pertinent to mention that the PIN requirement doesn’t apply to existing chats.

Is This New Feature A Game-Changer for WhatsApp Privacy?

WhatsApp users have long been at the mercy of spammers and harassers because of one flaw—phone numbers. Since phone numbers are required to set up accounts and send messages, it’s quite easy for unwanted contacts to get hold of your private information. However, the good piece of news is that it’s all about to change.

Users will soon be able to chat using unique handles instead of revealing their phone numbers. The latest beta build indicates that WhatsApp isn’t stopping there; a PIN feature may accompany usernames, adding an extra layer of security. Let’s discuss how it works. After setting up a username, you’ll be prompted to create a PIN. This PIN will be required by anyone who wants to initiate a conversation with you for the first time. It’s a smart way to stop spammers as knowing your username won’t be enough. They’ll need the correct PIN to get back to you.

The feature is still in the beta phase. It is not yet available to the public. By allowing users to choose usernames and set PINs, WhatsApp is providing a much-needed shield against unwanted messages. It’s worth mentioning that other messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal have had username features for some time, allowing users to chat without sharing their phone numbers. WhatsApp’s adoption of this feature is a welcoming move that aligns it with modern privacy standards.