‘WhatsApp Storage Management’ shows in latest update

Nayab Khan Last Updated: Nov 5, 2020
WhatsApp, the social networking company operated by Facebook, has agreed to make it easy for consumers to free up their phone room by recreating the Whatsapp Storage management feature. The organisation has said the tool will be launched this week for global users. Users would have to open their WhatsApp app to access this feature, head to settings, go to storage and data, and then select Manage storage. 

Since uploading photos and videos over WhatsApp is so fast, and since those files are instantly stored when they are received, the app can fill up the capacity of a phone very easily without even actually understanding it by the user. 

The “Whatsapp storage management tool” helps users to search and delete the unnecessary files that obstruct the app, and the phone on which it is installed, in volume, saving energy for more productive stuff. 

The latest version has been significantly improved and is more user-friendly, since users can now see a detailed summary instead of having to review individual chat boxes. With the addition of data listings and thumbnails, this provides a better way to review the content that takes up space, making the deletion process more effective. 

Particularly for Indian users who typically become members of many family and friend groups, where users often forward messages, videos and photos, this tool might come in handy. 

