



Recently, WhatsApp has redesigned its storage management tool. WhatsApp has added many useful features to its application, including the ability to ley you mute your chats forever.WhatsApp Storage Management Tool makes it convenient to free storage on Phone.

Mainly, WhatsApp has been working on this latest functionality since June. In August, the feature made its way to the beta channel of WhatsApp in September, on Android phones. Now you can access the latest Storage Usage section from WhatsApp’s setting > storage and data > Manage Storage.

Now free up space with a new WhatsApp storage management tool

The Facebook-owned company says that brand new technology shall be “rolling out to customers worldwide this week.” Furthermore, when you open the latest storage management tool, you will see the new bar located at the top. This bar will show the free space and occupied storage present on your Phone.

Besides this, the company has also added some dedicated sections to delete files larger than 5MB and pictures, videos in short media that are forwarded so often.

A user can also arrange its files by the oldest, largest, and newest in the Chats section of storage management. Organizing chats this way, you can quickly prioritize your data and files. You can also delete the ones that are no longer needed. In comparison, the new tool provides thumbnails of content to be deleted and then it will group this data in the form of categories.

The new storage management tool will undoubtedly be very useful to users with smartphones running low on Storage. You can also use the device if you have sufficient Storage on your Phone to sort out your gallery without much inconvenience.

The latest functionality is launching for both Android and iOS devices. Now everyone can try out this new feature by updating their WhatsApp to the newest version that is readily available to download on Apple Store and Play Store.

