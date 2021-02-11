WhatsApp experiments a feature that helps users to log out of a connected device account. The functionality was discovered in WhatsApp beta update 2.21.30.16 and it also indicates the company’s approach to release multi-device support features. The log out function is said to operate on WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business, which would stop users from removing their account or uninstall WhatsApp to be able to log out of an account.

A WhatsApp report says that the WABetainfo tracker offers a log-out feature that lets users disconnect a device from their WhatsApp account. Up to now, WhatsApp just has the option to uninstall the app from that device or delete it to unlink a device. However, if the app has not backed-up, it can cause data loss.

Whatsapp Test Log Out Feature to Allow Improved Support for Multi-Device

A WhatsApp post on the WABetaInfo states that the beta 2.21.30.16 update to the messaging service includes a log-out feature that allows users to unlink a smartphone from their WhatsApp accounts. Until now, WhatsApp only provides the ability to uninstall an app from the user or to delete the app from the device to unlink the app. However, if it has no backup, the uninstallation of the app can lead to data loss.

The introduction of this log-out feature indicates that WhatsApp working to provide multi-device support, as it would be useful to log off a device would be important if logged in to multiple devices. The report indicates that multi-device support is introduced in two forms, one on WhatsApp Web and one on different connected devices. First, people can use WhatsApp Web without an internet connection on the main phone. The second one allows users with four separate devices to connect their WhatsApp account. An active Internet connection on the main phone is also not needed. a.WABetaInfo also says that the four devices limit may change in the future.

The introduction of this log-out feature indicates that WhatsApp working to provide multi-device support, as it would be useful to log off a device would be important if logged in to multiple devices. The report indicates that multi-device support is introduced in two forms, one on WhatsApp Web and one on different connected devices. First, people can use WhatsApp Web without an internet connection on the main phone. The second one allows users with four separate devices to connect their WhatsApp account. An active Internet connection on the main phone is also not needed. WABetaInfo also says that the four devices limit will change in the future.

You may be also interested in: WhatsApp Beta Update Brings Mute Videos Option before Sending to Others