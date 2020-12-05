Whatsapp Testing New Feature to Make Calls Using Desktop App

WhatsApp may be testing the New Feature, the ability to make video and voice calls using its desktop app, as per a tweet by The Guardian’s Alex Hern. This facility is currently not accessible through WhatsApp Web or through the desktop app either, although it may come shortly to all users. In a Twitter chat, Hern posted a photo showing both the video call button and the voice call button. Through this update, WhatsApp aims to give users the ability to make calls from many devices and not just to smartphones.

Checkout: WhatsApp Lets you Assign Separate Wallpapers for Different Friends

Hern tweeted a screenshot on his beta desktop application with two new call buttons for Video Calls and Voice Calling. Today, a search only button in the top bar of the chat is on the web version, but shortly the video and call buttons should be shown. The screenshot shows the call and calls video buttons in Hern’s tweet placed next to the search choice.

Whatsapp Testing New Feature:

He adds that the app’s beta edition includes the buttons and not the stable version. When these call buttons are going to live with all desktop users, there is no clarification, but they are also in their testing process. This is not the first time we learn of WhatsApp working to make voice and video call buttons available on computers and laptops.

WABetaInfo tracker reportedly found the same in October of this year on the WhatsApp Web. The report says that a popup window appears with the ability to receive and deny call when you get a call and use the WhatsApp Web on your desktop. The ‘Ignore’ option is also available at the bottom. A smaller pop-up with the ability to boot the video, silence, decline, and additional settings will appear during a call.

WhatsApp supports messages even by way of the desktop client, and support for video and voice calls will improve stuff. No announcements have been made by Facebook about this feature, but notification can be expected soon after it has been found on the WhatsAp Web and on the desktop client.

Also Read: WhatsApp Users Forced to Accept Updated Terms of Service or Delete Account