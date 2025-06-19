WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could make voice and video calls much more organised, especially in group settings. According to reports and screenshots from early beta testers, WhatsApp is now testing a “raise hand” feature for group calls. This option allows participants to signal when they want to speak, without interrupting the ongoing conversation.

This simple yet powerful tool is currently available for beta users on Android. More users will receive this feature in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Testing “Raise Hand” Feature in Group Calls – Here’s What It Does

The raise hand feature lets users show a hand emoji during a voice or video call. When a participant activates it, a hand icon appears on everyone’s screen. This acts as a visual signal for others on the call. It lets them know that someone wants to speak, ask a question, or share a thought.

This way, the person raising their hand does not need to unmute themselves or talk over others. It adds a polite and non-disruptive way to manage conversations.

Why is it Useful?

Group calls often get chaotic. With many people speaking, it’s easy to talk over someone accidentally. This feature helps maintain order. It’s especially helpful in formal or structured settings. For example, during online meetings, school classes, webinars, and large team discussions.

Many times, users stay muted to avoid background noise. But if they want to say something, unmuting and talking can feel awkward or disruptive. The raise hand emoji allows them to express their intention without jumping directly into the conversation.

In large virtual meetings, some people join in listen-only mode. They don’t speak often, but sometimes they need to raise a point or ask a question. The raise hand feature gives them a respectful way to do so. It also helps organisers or moderators to manage who speaks next and keep things running smoothly.

This is very useful for educators, managers, and moderators who want to make sure everyone gets a chance to speak, but in an orderly fashion.

When Will It Be Available?

Currently, the raise hand feature is only available to selected beta testers on Android. Those who have the latest version of WhatsApp beta installed from the Google Play Store might already see it. However, WhatsApp is planning to roll it out to more users gradually in the near future.

This new feature shows how WhatsApp is trying to improve the experience of voice and video calls, especially for users who rely on the platform for work, study, and group communication.