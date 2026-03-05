WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new premium feature that will allow users to choose from a collection of exclusive ringtones for calls. The feature is currently under testing in the beta version of the app and may become part of a future subscription plan. This move shows that the messaging platform is exploring new ways to improve personalization and expand its services.

The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android update version 2.26.9.12. Earlier reports about another beta update revealed that WhatsApp is also working on a feature that allows users to pin up to 20 chats at the top of their chat list. At present, users can pin only a few conversations, but the upcoming change would give them more flexibility to keep important chats easily accessible.

WhatsApp Tests Exclusive Ringtones for Future Premium Plan

Both features will become part of a new premium subscription plan that WhatsApp is currently developing. According to early information, the plan may be called WhatsApp Plus and could require users to pay a monthly fee. The company is still finalizing the details of the plan and deciding which features will be included before launching it officially.

One of the most interesting additions in the premium package is the option to use special ringtones available only within the app. Currently, users can change their call ringtone in WhatsApp by selecting a sound provided by their phone’s operating system. They simply open the chat information screen, access notification settings, and choose a ringtone from the system’s available options.

With the new premium feature, WhatsApp plans to add a separate section in the ringtone menu. Subscribers will still be able to select the standard ringtones offered by their phone. However, they will also gain access to a dedicated library of exclusive ringtones created specifically for WhatsApp calls.

Early reports suggest that the initial collection may include around ten different ringtones. Some of the names being tested include Arpeggio, Breaking, Chirp, Departure, Dollop, Journey, Scavenger, Seedling, Storytime, and Unfold. Each ringtone comes with a unique style so users can personalize their incoming call alerts in different ways.

Another useful aspect of the feature is the ability to preview ringtones directly within WhatsApp. Instead of opening the phone’s ringtone browser, users will be able to listen to the sounds inside the app itself. This will make it easier to compare different options and select the one they like the most.

It is important to note that these premium ringtones will be available only for call notifications within WhatsApp. Users will not be able to use them for regular message notifications. The goal is to help people easily recognize when a WhatsApp call is coming in, without confusing it with alerts from other apps.

Since the premium plan is still under development, the list of ringtones and other features may change before the official launch. WhatsApp is likely testing different options to ensure the service offers enough value for subscribers.

Once development and testing are complete, WhatsApp Plus could roll out gradually to users. If introduced successfully, the premium plan may give users more ways to customize their experience while using one of the world’s most popular messaging apps.