WhatsApp Tests New AR and Avatar Features for Video Calls

WhatsApp has been testing several new features since the start of 2024 but not all of them made it to the stable version. Simultaneously, according to the latest report from WABetainfo, Whatsapp is currently testing a new feature that involves AR effects and filters for video calls.

Through the new feature, WhatsApp is planning to enhance the video calling experience with a range of facial filters. It also includes a touch-up tool that delivers a smoother skin appearance along with a low-light mode for enhanced visibility in dark environments.

Besides, a report also suggests that WhatsApp is working on a new tool that enables users to edit their background during calls. The new feature will be available on both mobile and desktop apps.

One another notable development involves the option to use an avatar rather than a real-time video feed during calls. This feature is aimed at providing convenience to users who want to maintain their privacy and prefer not to show their faces on video calls.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that similar features can already be found in Snapchat and other social apps. As WhatsApp continues to test these new features, users can certainly expect a more interactive and customizable video calling experience in future updates.

