WhatsApp Tests New Feature for Creating and Sharing Sticker Packs

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, is developing a new feature that allows users to create and share entire sticker packs directly within the app. According to WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, this functionality is currently in beta testing and is available to a limited number of Android users who have downloaded the latest WhatsApp beta update (version 2.24.25.2) from the Google Play Store.

This feature aims to enhance the user experience by streamlining the sharing of sticker collections, making it more convenient to exchange favourite sticker packs with friends and groups.

How the Feature Works

The new feature is available in the sticker picker menu within chats, allowing users to manage their sticker packs more efficiently. A three-dot menu next to each sticker pack offers two key options:

Share the sticker pack: Users can send the entire pack to their contacts or groups in just a few taps. Remove the sticker pack: Users can easily delete unwanted sticker packs from the library.

The sharing process differs based on whether the sticker pack is created by WhatsApp or a third-party developer:

For first-party sticker packs : Sharing will generate a link to the official WhatsApp sticker store, enabling recipients to download the pack directly from the store. This eliminates the need to re-upload stickers already hosted online.

: Sharing will generate a link to the official WhatsApp sticker store, enabling recipients to download the pack directly from the store. This eliminates the need to re-upload stickers already hosted online. For third-party sticker packs: These can be uploaded directly and shared with individual contacts or groups, providing a seamless way to distribute custom-made collections.

Beta Testing and Availability

Currently, this feature is accessible only to a limited group of beta testers who have installed the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. This selective rollout allows WhatsApp to fine-tune the functionality and address potential bugs before making it available to a wider audience.

Interestingly, WhatsApp has teased the feature on its official X account (formerly Twitter), hinting that a broader release may be approaching. Users who wish to try the feature before its general availability can join the WhatsApp Beta Programme via the Google Play Store.

Potential Impact on Users

The ability to create and share sticker packs directly within the app represents a significant enhancement for WhatsApp’s sticker ecosystem. Stickers have become a popular way for users to express emotions, and this feature will make it easier to personalize and share sticker collections without relying on third-party apps.

This move also aligns with WhatsApp’s goal of keeping users engaged within the platform by introducing creative tools that reduce the need for external services. Additionally, it may encourage artists and developers to create more unique sticker packs, further enriching the platform’s offerings.

When Will the Feature Be Available Globally?

While WhatsApp has not provided an official launch date for the feature, the advanced stage of beta testing suggests that it could roll out globally in the near future. The rollout will likely occur in phases, and Android and iOS users will gradually gain access.

With its intuitive design and ease of use, this upcoming feature will become a favourite among WhatsApp users, fostering more creative and dynamic interactions on the platform.

