WhatsApp Tests New Feature to Block Spam Messages from Unknown Accounts

WhatsApp is rolling out a new security feature designed to block messages from unknown accounts, helping to protect users from spam and unwanted communications. This feature, which was previously announced, is now available for testing by some beta users. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.24.20.16) on the Google Play Store, beta testers can experiment with this new option to filter and block messages from unknown accounts.

The feature allows users to automatically block incoming messages from unknown accounts if those messages exceed a certain volume. This is especially useful in protecting users from unwanted or potentially harmful communications, such as spam or phishing attempts. Users can get this option within the privacy settings under the “Advanced” section, where users will see a new option to block messages from unknown accounts. When enabled, the feature will block messages from accounts that are sending an unusually large number of messages in a short time.

It’s important to note that this feature does not block all unknown messages. Instead, it specifically targets accounts that are engaging in suspicious behaviour, such as sending a high volume of messages rapidly. This ensures that users still receive important messages from unknown contacts while being protected from spam or malicious content. The feature will block only those accounts that appear to be engaging in spam or harmful activity. However, it will not affect the normal message flow from unknown contacts.

In addition to blocking suspicious accounts, WhatsApp will also track the message rates from these unknown accounts. If the messaging volume returns to normal, Whatsapp will automatically lift the block, ensuring that users are not permanently blocking all unknown contacts. WhatsApp may also recommend enabling this feature if it detects that a user is receiving a large number of messages from unknown accounts. This proactive step helps to safeguard users from potential spam or phishing attacks.

Currently, this feature is available to select beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android. Over the coming weeks, more users will be able to access this feature as the rollout continues. With this new security measure, WhatsApp aims to provide its users with enhanced protection from unwanted communications, making the platform a safer and more secure space for messaging.

