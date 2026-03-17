WhatsApp Tests New Logout Feature to Make Account Switching Easier

WhatsApp is working on a new logout option for Android that could make it easier for users to sign out of the app without deleting their account or losing chats. The feature, currently spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.11.5, aims to simplify the process of signing out of the messaging service without deleting user data.

Currently, WhatsApp does not offer a proper logout button for the main account on smartphones. If users want to stop using WhatsApp on a device, they usually have to delete the app, clear data, or remove the account entirely, which can sometimes be confusing and time-consuming.

The new logout feature aims to solve this problem by allowing users to sign out of WhatsApp without deleting their chats or account. This means people could temporarily log out of the app and log back in later without losing their messages or media.

The feature could also make account switching easier, especially for users who manage multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device. For example, someone using separate numbers for personal and work conversations could log out of one account and log into another more smoothly.

According to reports from WhatsApp beta trackers, the logout option will guide users through the process and clearly explain what happens to chats and data before they sign out. This is intended to make the experience more user-friendly and reduce confusion.

The logout feature is currently still under testing in the Android beta version, and WhatsApp has not yet announced when it will be available to all users. However, its development suggests the company is continuing to improve how people manage their accounts across devices.

If rolled out globally, the update could become one of the most useful usability improvements for WhatsApp, particularly for people who frequently switch phones or use multiple accounts.

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