WhatsApp Tests New Privacy Tools for User Protection

In its continued efforts to improve user safety, WhatsApp has rolled out an updated link verification tool in its latest beta release (version 2.24.22.19). The Android beta testers can check the new link verification tool. According to a beta tester, the new “link info” feature adds an extra layer of protection against suspicious links and enables users to verify URLs directly via Google Search. It is pertinent to mention here that the feature builds on WhatsApp’s existing safety measures, including automatic spam detection and timely security alerts.

Moreover, according to WABetaInfo, the latest beta update includes an improved version of the link verification feature, allowing you to check any link, and not just the frequently forwarded ones. To enable it, users can long-press a link in any chat and select “Get link info on Google.” This shortcut opens the link in the Google app, where users can view search results and details regarding any suspicious URL before interacting further.

Earlier beta versions only enabled this verification tool for links forwarded multiple times, appearing under an option called “Search on the web.” However, it’s unclear if this older feature will continue alongside the new link info option.

The link verification feature is currently only accessible to beta testers, and WhatsApp hasn’t confirmed when it will reach the stable version. Given the importance of such a tool in protecting user privacy and security, there is a strong probability that WhatsApp will prioritize a global release in the upcoming months.

