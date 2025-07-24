WhatsApp Tests New Real-Time Voice Chats with Meta AI

WhatsApp is working on a new way for people to talk with Meta AI. In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.21.21, some users can now start real-time voice chats with Meta AI.

This means you can chat with Meta AI using your voice, just like a real phone call. The best part is that the voice chat keeps working even if you switch to other apps. This is great for people who like talking instead of typing.

To use this feature, you open the Meta AI screen from the Chats tab. There, you tap the waveform icon to start a voice session. If you want, you can turn on an option to start the voice chat automatically every time you open Meta AI. This option is off by default, so you have full control.

You can also start a voice chat directly from the Calls tab. Here, the voice chat begins right away without extra steps. This makes sense, as the Calls tab is for quick voice actions.

WhatsApp has also added suggestions to help you start talking with Meta AI. These prompts are handy if you don’t know what to ask. You can even send a photo from your gallery or camera during the chat. In the future, you might be able to share documents too.

Another nice thing is that you can keep the voice chat going while doing other things. For example, you can read notes aloud and ask Meta AI for feedback. Or you can browse a website and ask the AI to explain words you don’t understand.

If you want privacy, you can mute your mic anytime. You can also end the chat whenever you want by tapping the “X” button or switching back to text chat.

WhatsApp uses Android’s green dot privacy indicator to show when the microphone is on. This dot can’t be turned off by any app, so you always know when you’re being heard.

Voice chats make it easier for people who don’t like typing or can’t type easily. It also helps when you’re busy or on the move. Talking feels more natural and saves time.

For now, only some beta testers have this feature. But WhatsApp plans to roll it out to more users soon. If you want to try it, download the latest WhatsApp beta from the Google Play Store.

This new tool could make using Meta AI feel like talking to a real person. It’s another step towards more natural and helpful AI chats on WhatsApp.