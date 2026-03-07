WhatsApp is rolling out a rounded chat bubble design for a softer and more modern look for conversations. The update is currently being tested with selected beta users on Android as the platform continues refining its messaging experience.

The redesigned interface was first hinted at in an earlier beta release, but it is now beginning to appear for some users who install the latest Android beta version 2.26.10.2 through the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp Tests New Rounded Chat Bubble Design in Latest Android Beta

The new design replaces the older, more angular message bubbles with fully rounded corners and a pill-shaped appearance. Compared with the previous layout, the updated bubbles appear slightly taller and smoother, giving the overall chat interface a lighter and more modern feel.

Earlier versions of the interface featured more rigid and rectangular message bubbles with sharper edges. While the previous layout was compact and structured, it often appeared somewhat blocky. The redesigned bubbles aim to soften the interface and make conversations visually cleaner.

Consistent Design Across Messages

With the latest update, the rounded design applies consistently across multiple message types. Text messages, images, polls, and event messages all follow the same rounded style, creating a more cohesive visual layout throughout chats.

This unified design approach makes conversations appear more streamlined and contemporary, improving the overall readability of chat threads.

Multimedia Messages Get a Major Change

One of the most noticeable changes involves multimedia messages such as photos and videos. In the updated interface, images and videos are no longer placed inside traditional message bubbles. Instead, they appear as fully rounded bubbles themselves, matching the new visual style.

This approach allows multimedia content to stand out more naturally in the conversation while still blending seamlessly with other messages. The result is a chat interface that feels more fluid and visually balanced.

Exceptions in Group and Forwarded Messages

Despite the new design, certain messages still retain a partial bubble frame. For example, multimedia messages received in group chats or forwarded messages include a small header section at the top of the bubble. This header displays the sender’s name and, when applicable, a label indicating that the message was forwarded.

Similarly, images and videos that include captions may display a partial frame at the bottom. In one-to-one chats, however, multimedia messages generally appear frameless, provided they have not been forwarded.

Gradual Rollout to Beta Testers

The redesigned chat bubbles are currently available to a limited number of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update. The feature is being rolled out gradually, meaning not all users will see the change immediately.

Over the coming weeks, WhatsApp is expected to expand testing to more users before potentially releasing the updated interface in a future public version of the app.

If widely adopted, the redesign could represent a notable visual update for the platform, making chats feel cleaner, softer, and more visually engaging for millions of users worldwide.