WhatsApp Tests ‘Notification Bubbles’ for Better Multitasking on Android Devices

Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature designed to enhance multitasking capabilities for its Android users. The notification bubbles feature, which has been supported on Android since version 10, will allow WhatsApp users to quickly reply to messages without fully opening the app, enabling more seamless communication while using other apps.

How It Works:

Notification bubbles will appear on the screen when a user receives a message in a one-on-one or group chat. These floating bubbles will display the contact or group’s profile picture alongside the WhatsApp logo, making it easy to identify the source of the message. Much like Facebook Messenger, users can interact with these bubbles, tapping them to reveal a compact version of the chat interface, allowing them to read and reply to messages without leaving their current app.

The introduction of notification bubbles allows for a more convenient and fluid experience for users who need to manage multiple conversations or tasks at once. For example, users can watch a video and still message friends or groups without switching between apps. This feature is expected to make daily communication faster and more efficient, particularly for users who juggle multiple activities simultaneously.

Currently, WhatsApp is in the beta testing phase of the notification bubbles feature. It remains unclear when it will be available to all users, but it is expected that the feature will first roll out to beta testers before being made publicly available on Android devices.

WhatsApp’s continued focus on adding practical features for its users reflects its commitment to keeping the platform in line with modern smartphone capabilities, especially for Android users who rely on multitasking.

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