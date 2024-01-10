WhatsApp Tests Sticker Editing Feature for iPhone users

WhatsApp stickers offer a great way to convey your emotions visually. The popular messaging platform already allows you to create WhatsApp stickers of your own choice. The new WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.1.10.72 update on the TestFlight app shows that the platform is testing a new feature that allows iPhone users to edit the stickers.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature eliminates the requirement for third-party apps. Now, users have the choice to create their own customized sticker by choosing one from the conversation.

It’s vital to note that users can also edit pre-existing stickers by choosing the “Edit sticker” option, providing them with more flexibility and customization options and enhancing their ability to express themselves in chats.

Furthermore, users can turn shared images into stickers by choosing the share action. With the acquisition of the ability to create stickers directly within WhatsApp and the ability to remove backgrounds while editing stickers, users will now be able to easily create and modify stickers without the need for additional software.

Moreover, the platform rolls out the drawing editor when an image is selected from the library, and it highlights the subject of the image automatically.

Some beta testers who have installed the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app can access the new sticker maker tool, and more users will be able to access it in the upcoming weeks.

Also read:

WhatsApp Business Users Will Soon Be Able To Subscribe to Meta Verified