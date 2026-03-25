WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could make managing chats much easier, especially for users who handle many conversations daily. According to recent updates from its Android beta version, WhatsApp is exploring a system that allows unified settings for chat lists. This feature is still under development, but it gives a clear idea of how WhatsApp plans to improve organization and customization in the future.

The upcoming feature will be part of a subscription plan known as WhatsApp Plus. This optional plan will include several advanced tools designed for users who want more control over their messaging experience. One of the earlier features revealed for this plan allows users to pin up to 20 chats, making it easier to keep important conversations at the top. Now, WhatsApp is going a step further by improving how chat lists function.

WhatsApp Tests Unified Settings for Chat Lists in Android Beta

Chat lists are a feature that lets users group conversations into categories. For example, a user can create separate lists for work, family, or friends. These lists appear at the top of the chat screen, allowing quick access to selected conversations. Currently, users can name their lists, add chats or groups, and mute all conversations within a list. While useful, the feature is mainly focused on organization and does not offer deeper customization.

The new update aims to change that by introducing unified settings for each list. This means users will be able to apply a single configuration to all chats within a specific list. Instead of adjusting settings for each conversation individually, users can manage everything in one place. This approach saves time and ensures consistency across similar chats.

For example, users could assign a specific theme to a “Work” list. Once applied, all chats within that list will automatically use the same theme. If a new conversation is added later, it will instantly follow the same settings without any extra steps. This makes the experience smoother and more organized.

In addition to themes, WhatsApp is also planning to include notification controls in this system. Users may be able to assign custom message tones and call ringtones to entire lists. This would help users quickly identify different types of conversations based on sound alone. For instance, all work-related chats could have a unique notification tone, making them easy to identify without checking the screen.

Another benefit of this feature is reducing inconsistency. Right now, users often forget to apply the same settings across multiple chats. With unified list settings, everything stays aligned automatically. This can be especially helpful for professionals or users who rely on WhatsApp for both personal and work communication.

It is important to note that WhatsApp Plus will be optional. Users who do not subscribe will still have access to all the basic features without any changes. The new tools are designed for those who want extra flexibility and control.

At the moment, the unified settings feature is still under development and testing. Once ready, it will be available for beta testers before becoming widely available. If implemented successfully, this feature could make chat management on WhatsApp more efficient and user-friendly.