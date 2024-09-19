WhatsApp Themes: Customization Coming Soon

WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, is set to introduce a new feature that will allow users to customize the appearance of their chats. This long-awaited feature will provide users with more control over the look and feel of their messaging experience.

With the upcoming themes feature, users will be able to choose their preferred colors for the chat bubbles and accompanying wallpapers. A variety of predefined themes will be available, allowing users to select the style that best suits their preferences.

While the exact number of themes has not been confirmed, it is expected that there will be multiple options to choose from. Users will also be able to select from a broader range of preset wallpapers, and the chat bubble color will be automatically accented to match the selected wallpaper.

The themes feature is still under development, but it is expected to be released soon. This update will bring a new level of customization to WhatsApp, allowing users to personalize their chats and make the messaging experience more enjoyable.