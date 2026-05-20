WhatsApp to Add Sticker Reactions for Messages in the Latest Update

WhatsApp is preparing to launch an exciting new feature that will allow users to react to messages using both stickers and emojis. The feature was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.20.5, showing that the company is continuing to improve how users communicate on the platform.

At the moment, WhatsApp users can react to messages by long-pressing a chat message and selecting one of the available emojis from the reaction tray. The tray currently displays six default emojis along with recently used reactions. Users can also tap the “More” option to choose from a wider collection of emojis. This feature has already become popular because it allows people to respond quickly without sending a separate message.

However, emojis do not always fully express a person’s feelings or reactions. In many situations, users may want a more creative or emotional way to reply. To solve this, WhatsApp is now working on sticker reactions. According to WABetaInfo, this upcoming feature will allow users to react to messages using stickers from their personal sticker library.

Sticker reactions are expected to make conversations more engaging and expressive. Since many users already enjoy using stickers in chats, adding them as reactions will provide even more ways to communicate emotions, humor, excitement, or support. Personalized stickers can often express reactions more clearly than standard emojis.

The new feature will reportedly work similarly to the current emoji reaction system, making it easy for users to understand and use. Instead of changing the existing process, WhatsApp plans to keep the familiar reaction flow while adding sticker support. According to early reports, sticker reactions will appear at the top-left corner of the message bubble, just like emoji reactions.

One interesting detail is that users may be able to react to the same message with both an emoji and a sticker at the same time. This could create more interactive and fun conversations, especially in group chats where users often share different reactions to messages.

Although the feature is still under development, it highlights WhatsApp’s focus on improving user experience and making conversations more dynamic. The company regularly introduces updates aimed at increasing engagement and giving users more control over how they communicate.

As with most beta features, sticker reactions are expected to go through a testing phase before being released to all users. Once testing is completed successfully, WhatsApp will likely introduce the feature gradually through future updates.

Overall, the addition of sticker reactions could become one of WhatsApp’s most entertaining features. By combining emojis and stickers, users will have more freedom to express themselves in creative and meaningful ways. The update also reflects the growing trend of visual communication in messaging apps, where users prefer quick and expressive interactions over plain text messages.