WhatsApp is to work on letting its users transfer their chat history when using a different phone number and also when migrating to a new phone. This development is being allowed by using A Chat Migration Tool. The Chat Migration tool is currently in its testing phase and benefits those wishing to switch their WhatsApp accounts between Android phones and iPhones.

WhatsApp to Allow Chat History Data to Be Transferred on New Phone Numbers

For example, if you are changing your phone number alongside switching from an existing Android phone to a new iPhone, you will be able to transfer your existing WhatsApp chat history to the new device.

WhatsApp is currently allowing users to change phone numbers without losing any of its chats or data. It already allows you to transfer chats if you are updating to a new device and phone, but it must be on the same platform as your old handset. This new upgrade will allow you to be able to transfer chat history if you are two iPhone models or two Android phones. Currently, however, WhatsApp does not have the ability to transfer chats between Android and iPhone, which is what the messaging app is looking to improve to allow this change via its Chat History Migration tool.

It is important to state that users will only get the option of migrating their chat when they signing into their WhatsApp account on the new phone for the first time and not later on in chats. For any additional chats, the migration tool will be used from one device to another.

