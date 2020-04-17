Soon you will get to experience an improvement in WhatsApp group calls. The instant messaging app is working to increase the participants of a group call. Currently, only four participants can be a part of the group call but WhatsApp’s latest Android beta suggests that the limit may be increased in coming days.

WhatsApp to Allow More Users in Group Calls

.Apps like Zoom and Google Duo allow video calling with dozens of people at a time and because of this feature, these apps are getting popular among the people all over the world. Nowadays, people are practising the social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus, so WhatsApp has realized to increase the number of participants in group calls that everyone can get connected with their beloved ones. That’s why WhatsApp is now planning to allow more users in group calls to stay relevant in these times of social distancing.

You’ll be able to get in touch with your family and friends better, thanks to the new group call limit, available within the next weeks.

This is the best decision taken by @WhatsApp: we can stay safe at home, but we can meet virtually more people we love though WhatsApp 💚. #RT https://t.co/M0DsObrTmS — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 16, 2020

The company has not enabled the feature yet, so users will not be able to see it even after they update to the latest version.

