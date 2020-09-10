WhatsApp new improvements are spotted in the code of the latest Android beta. These new improvements include a new Catalogue Shortcut for business accounts that will enable quick access to their product portfolio. Moreover, a new ‘Add WhatsApp Doodles’ option is also under development which will allow users to make their solid wallpaper look a bit fancier.

WhatsApp to Bring Catalogue Shortcut in Latest Android Beta

Other than that, we will also get to experience, a new ‘Call’ button that looks to slightly tweak the process of making video and voice calls inside the messaging app.

According to the WABetaInfo, which tracks new features in WhatsApp, the latest WhatsApp 2.20.200.3 beta for Android will be coming with several new features. All the WhatsApp users will get to see a possible addition of a quick shortcut in business chats when the business has set a catalogue. This catalogue icon will be placed next to the Call button after arrival. Currently, the company is in the testing phase of the feature, however, only those users will be able to use the feature after the release who are on the latest beta.

The tracker confirms that this new call button will initially be available only in business chats but the company will later expand the feature for other chats too.

