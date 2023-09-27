WhatsApp is working on a revamped interface to offer users a more modern and visually appealing experience. One of the notable changes is the removal of the characteristic green colour from the top app bar that has long been associated with WhatsApp. While this revamped interface is still in the development stage, WhatsApp is actively working on several enhancements to be introduced in the forthcoming official release.

WhatsApp to Bring Revamped Interface with New Icons and Colours

In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.10 update, which is accessible on the Google Play Store, we’ve gained insights into the platform’s efforts to enhance its interface. The changes encompass the introduction of new icons and colors, aimed at revitalizing the overall look of the app.

The screenshot provided offers a glimpse into WhatsApp’s plans for these interface improvements in a future app update. WhatsApp has meticulously crafted new icons with the goal of modernizing the app’s appearance and creating a visually engaging experience. Additionally, WhatsApp intends to introduce a fresh green colour scheme that will serve as the predominant theme colour for both light and dark modes. This colour refresh extends to the chat bubble colour for the dark theme and the floating action button.

It’s worth noting that these new icons will also find their way into various parts of the app. It includes app settings and the chat info screen.

Similar enhancements have been identified during the development of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.19.1.72 update. It also includes a redesigned interface with new icons, colours, and the convenient ability to filter group chats. This reaffirms WhatsApp’s commitment to providing users with a rejuvenated and enhanced experience across both iOS and Android platforms.

WhatsApp also has plans for further enhancements in subsequent updates. Keep a lookout for future updates as WhatsApp continues to evolve and improve its user interface.