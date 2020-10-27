Whatsapp to charge for business services soon





The company announced on its blog that the social media chat site WhatsApp would shortly begin charging its company account customers for some of its services.

The application also agreed to “tax enterprise users for some of the features” and begin creating a business account of its own, according to the press release released by WhatsApp, as company aims to offer and extend free end-to – end encrypted email , video, and voice calls to more than two billion citizens.

The official document read, “To help organizations of all sizes handle their chats, we have created the platform Business app and WhatsApp Business API. We have listened to reviews about what has worked and agree that WhatsApp will help make messaging the easiest way for customers and businesses to communicate.”

“We know that most users will continue to use WhatsApp simply to connect with friends and families, which is why we will continue to create fantastic new functionality and secure the private characteristics of people,” also added in the blog.

The global pandemic has made it clear that corporations need quick and reliable ways to serve and make sales to their clients. In this age, WhatsApp has become a easy and convenient resource. A WhatsApp Company account is posted by more than 175 million users every day. Our analysis indicates that customers like to tell an organisation to get help, because when they can do so, they are more likely to make a purchase.

We agree that these extra WhatsApp interactions fulfil a genuine need for many individuals and companies, whether they be around the corner or around the globe. We’re curious about what lies ahead and in the months to come we’ll steadily roll out these programs,’ the statement said.