WhatsApp will switch off the messages options for all those users who are not accepting its updated terms of service by May 15. All those users will not be able to either send or receive messages.

Their account will be listed as “inactive” and can be deleted after 120 days. Furthermore, the instant messaging app will continue to allow those users who has yet to accept the new terms of service to take the call and they will also get notifications functions for a short period, probably “a few weeks”.

WhatsApp to Disable Chats for Users Who Rejects New Terms

The new terms by WhatsApp caused a great tension among the mass across the globe when it announced its new updates in January. Most people showed their dissatisfaction over sharing data with Facebook. So many users left WhatsApp on security basis and switched to other substitute mobile apps such as Telegram and Signal.