WhatsApp to Disable Chats for Users Who Rejects New Terms
WhatsApp will switch off the messages options for all those users who are not accepting its updated terms of service by May 15. All those users will not be able to either send or receive messages.
Their account will be listed as “inactive” and can be deleted after 120 days. Furthermore, the instant messaging app will continue to allow those users who has yet to accept the new terms of service to take the call and they will also get notifications functions for a short period, probably “a few weeks”.
The new terms by WhatsApp caused a great tension among the mass across the globe when it announced its new updates in January. Most people showed their dissatisfaction over sharing data with Facebook. So many users left WhatsApp on security basis and switched to other substitute mobile apps such as Telegram and Signal.
In this period, the two messaging apps Telegram and Signal experienced a huge surge in demand as WhatsApp users sought alternative encrypted-messaging services.
After that, WhatsApp explained that it cannot read or listen to the chat of any user. It also clarified that the update was aimed to enable payments to other businesses.
Well, it is important to mention here that WhatsApp is already sharing some of your information with Facebook, that include the user’s IP address and the purchases that you made through the platform.
