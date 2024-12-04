WhatsApp to End Support for these Android and Feature Phones

The messaging giant WhatsApp has recently announced it will end support for several older phones starting in May 2025. These include feature phones running KaiOS, older Android models, and older iPhones. WhatsApp periodically phases out older operating systems to emphasize improving security and performance. It entails that supporting outdated platforms hampers the app’s ability to deliver new features and maintain a seamless user experience.

Affected Feature Devices:

WhatsApp support will end for multiple KaiOS phones by February 2025. The affected models include:

Nokia 2720 Flip

Nokia 2760 Flip

Nokia 2780 Flip

Nokia 6300 4G

Nokia 8000 4G

Nokia 8110 4G

Apart from these phones, any phone running KaiOS versions below 3.0, won’t support the app due to compatibility issues with newer updates.

Affected Android and iOS Devices:

WhatsApp will also require Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher to operate. For iPhones, only devices running iOS 15.1 or later will be supported. It implies that older models like the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, stuck on iOS 12.5.7, will lose access.

Users of affected devices should upgrade to smartphones meeting the new requirements to continue using WhatsApp. The company advises to transition before the deadlines to avoid disruptions. This decision is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to align with evolving technology and improve services.

