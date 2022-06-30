WhatsApp To Get More Emoji Reactions Soon

WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features for its users to remain in the limelight. However, the procedure of adding major new features to its platform is slow but steady. Facebook-owned company has been working on bridging this gap in order to improve the user experience. Recently, WhatsApp is testing some new features to enhance your messaging experience. It includes the ability to send files up to 2GB in size, add up to 512 people in a group, and Communities. In addition to all this, WhatsApp is also bringing new message reactions. Soon WhatsApp will be upgraded with hundreds of Emoji Reactions.

New Emoji Reactions Are On Their Way To WhatsApp

The messaging platform rolled out message reactions in May 2022. The WhatsApp Message Reactions allow you to express yourself better while chatting. However, at that time, you were limited to only six basic emojis as reactions. WhatsApp is working on fixing this limitation by bringing new Unicode emojis for you.

It was initially spotted by WABetaInfo that revealed that WhatsApp is working on letting you use any emoji as a reaction. The latest WhatsApp beta (v2.22.15.6 or 2.22.15.7) will allow you to use a new + icon appearing when you bring up the reaction menu. When you will tap on it, it will allow you to pick from one of the hundreds of Unicode emoji available on your device.

The new features are still under development and WhatsApp has not rolled them out to all beta testers yet. They will soon make their way to all the users. WhatsApp has not announced the rollout date yet. Mark Zuckerberg teased the addition of new emojis to message reactions when he initially announced the feature. Let’s have a look at that:

Telegram offers 17 different emojis for reactions. In order to unlock additional Premium reactions, you need to subscribe to Telegram Premium. If WhatsApp succeeds in bringing new emoji reactions then it will have an edge over Telegram in this department. Right now, WhatsApp only offers six emoji reactions that include Like, Love, Thanks, Surprise, Sad, and Laugh.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also bringing a new feature that will allow users to keep their messages in disappearing chats. All saved messages will be found in a new section in group info or contact info. So, according to the sources, the Facebook-owned company is wrapping up to bring many new changes and features. Let’s see when will it roll out new features to the users. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.