WhatsApp is always busy introducing new features and functions to make its app more convenient. This time WhatsApp Android is getting a feature that is already available for iOS users. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp to get a new camera interface in the Android beta version very soon.

WhatsApp to Get New Camera Interface in Android beta version

see Also: New Update of WhatsApp Improves the Voice Messages

WABetaInfo reports that some users are already getting an updated camera interface in updates to the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android. This includes a new look when selecting media as well. Additionally, the camera’s media bar — which had been removed in iOS, prompting user complaints — has apparently been restored.

If you’re not a beta tester, don’t worry. WhatsApp will soon roll out this feature for everyone.

On the other hand, Whatsapp has just added emoji reactions for the Android beta. The function allows users to respond to a received message with one of six emojis: thumbs up, heart, crying, laughter, astonished face, or folded hands (which commonly means “thank you”).

Not only this, but it will soon let users share files up to 2 GB. This feature is in the testing phase yet. The users are eagerly waiting for the launch of this update on their mobiles and on the web. This will solve the problems of many users who have problems sending heavy files to their clients and friends. But hopefully, it will be rolled out soon.

Check Also: WhatsApp is experimenting with sharing files up to 2 GB