WhatsApp to Get Transcription for its Voice Notes: How it works?

WhatsApp has just announced end-to-end encryption support for chat backups. Now, the instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is planning to offer a voice notes transcription feature. This new feature is currently under development.

According to WaBetaInfo, it has spotted a development underway that will provide transcriptions for WhatsApp voice messages. It also added that your messages won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook servers. However, Apple will provide transcription. This will also help Apple improve its speech recognition technology.

WhatsApp to Get Transcription for its Voice Notes

How does this work?

When the company will launch this feature, it will be available as an option. The users will be required to give WhatsApp access to their device’s Speech Recognition technology whenever they want to transcribe a voice message.

You will be able to use the transcription service once you give access permission to WhatsApp. It works the same way as the Text to Speech feature. The system reads your voice and writes it using the speech recognition feature.

When you play a voice message, a “Transcript” option will pop up where you will be able to read messages. You may also be able to play the voice message from any point.

“When a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later,” WaBetaInfo said.

So, it is best to use this feature when you are sitting in a group of people and do not have headphones to listen to voice messages. This feature seems really useful.

Anyhow, it is not certain when the feature will roll out for Android users. However, the voice message transcription will soon be available for iOS beta users.

WhatsApp’s Latest Features:

WhatsApp will soon introduce another great feature which is end-to-end encrypted backups you save on Google Drive or iCloud. Currently, all messages sent between WhatsApp users are end-to-end encrypted. If people choose to enable end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) backups once available, neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider will be able to access their backup or their backup encryption key.

Moreover, it is also bringing the option to hide your “last seen” status from individual contacts soon. WhatsApp may be contemplating a means to offer users more control over who can and cannot view it. Recently, WhatsApp made chat and media transfer possible between Samsung phones and iPhones.

