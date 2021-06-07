WhatsApp to Include disappearing mode & view once Feature-Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp is one of the most used platforms to stay connected with loved ones. One of the reasons behind its growing popularity is the bunch of features associated with it. This time the messaging giant has come up with more features that include; disappearing mode, view once, along with many others as well.

This news regarding the upcoming features was announced by WABetaInfo. Surprisingly, this time instead of quoting any source regarding the features, the platform spoke directly to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO Facebook, to inquire about the new upcoming features.

WhatsApp to Include disappearing mode & view once Feature

Initially, WABetaInfo chatted with Cathcart, and during the conversation, Mark Zuckerberg joined the chat to reveal new features the company is working on. Here are the images of the conversation:

While telling about the upcoming features, Zuckerberg said: “the most important interaction people have is around private messaging”.

He said that they will be working on making chats more encrypted. He further told that WhatsApp users would be able to enjoy disappearing mode that enables ephemeral messages in new chat threads.

He added that another feature “View Once”, will also become a part of messaging app WhatsApp that will allow users to look at pictures or videos one time before they disappear. This is somewhat the same feature as that of Snapchat.

During this interview with WABetaInfo, CEO Facebook confirmed that WhatsApp on iPad will be multi-device supported, the beta version will be made available to more iOS users soon, and users will be able to connect up to 4 linked devices using multi-device.

