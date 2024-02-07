WhatsApp To Interoperate With Other Messaging Apps Soon
WhatsApp has been making significant changes to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). One of the notable changes is interoperability with other messaging platforms. According to the latest reports, People will soon be able to send messages to the platform from other messaging services. The shift toward interoperability is tipped to first include text messages, images, voice messages, videos, and files sent from one person to another.
WhatsApp Chats Will Soon Work With Other Messaging Apps
The recent development will allow users to chat with people on WhatsApp through third-party apps, like iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, and Signal, and vice versa. However, it is still unknown whether other companies get on board or not. There are still deep concerns about how the Meta-owned app will keep messages safe and encrypted while incorporating other services.
WhatsApp plans to connect its platform with other messaging services via the same Signal Protocol to encrypt messages. Reports claim that Meta is also open to apps using alternate encryption protocols so long as companies can reach the security standards that WhatsApp outlines in its guidance. Moreover, the third-party services will also have to sign a contract with Meta before they interoperate with WhatsApp. The platform is tipped to provide more details about the agreement coming in March.
The company’s Engineering director stated:
“There’s a real tension between offering an easy way to offer this interoperability to third parties, whilst at the same time preserving the WhatsApp privacy, security, and integrity bar. I think we’re pretty happy with where we’ve landed.”
WhatsApp users who allow cross-app messaging will see a separate “third-party chats” inbox at the top of their Chats menu. According to the director, a separate inbox was necessary because the company couldn’t promise the same level of security and privacy as native messages. Moreover, the messaging platform has plans to reveal more about this feature in the coming month. There are still “several months” to roll out the change.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!