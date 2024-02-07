WhatsApp To Interoperate With Other Messaging Apps Soon

WhatsApp has been making significant changes to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). One of the notable changes is interoperability with other messaging platforms. According to the latest reports, People will soon be able to send messages to the platform from other messaging services. The shift toward interoperability is tipped to first include text messages, images, voice messages, videos, and files sent from one person to another.

WhatsApp Chats Will Soon Work With Other Messaging Apps

The recent development will allow users to chat with people on WhatsApp through third-party apps, like iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, and Signal, and vice versa. However, it is still unknown whether other companies get on board or not. There are still deep concerns about how the Meta-owned app will keep messages safe and encrypted while incorporating other services.