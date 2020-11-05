



In order to keep archived chats in the archive even when a new message arrives, WhatsApp is actively working on a ‘Vacation Mode’ feature for its users. Currently, WhatsApp unarchives chats when a new message arrives but the new feature known as Vacation Mode will prevent that from happening.

WhatsApp is actively developing this new feature, including UI tweaks to the Archived Chats section. The feature hasn’t been enabled for public beta testing yet as it is still under development.

WhatsApp to Introduce a ‘Vacation Mode’ For Archived Chats

According to Wabetainfo, “the “Vacation Mode” feature has a long story. WhatsApp started to develop it under the name “Ignore Archived Chats” and then they abandoned the development. In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.199.8 update, WhatsApp was finally starting to implement the feature again, including several improvements.”

With the help of this new feature, users will be able to keep their archive chats when new messages arrive. In the future update, if you opt to use the vacation mode, chats won’t be automatically unarchived anymore. The changes in UI were first spotted by WhatsApp features tracker.

We don’t know the launch date of the feature exactly yet as the company didn’t share a word about it. But, the Whatsapp has been implementing the presentation banner, suggesting that the launch is not far.

