WhatsApp to Introduce Ads in the Updates Tab as Meta Expands Revenue Options

WhatsApp is preparing for one of its biggest changes in recent years. WhatsApp will soon start showing ads in the Updates tab, which includes Status and Channels. This decision comes as Meta looks for new ways to grow its revenue without affecting the core experience of private messaging.

The company has confirmed that personal chats will remain completely private. Messages will continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning no one — not even WhatsApp — can read or see them. This assurance has been repeated to ease concerns among billions of users who rely on WhatsApp for secure conversations.

WhatsApp Status is one of the app’s most-used features. People share photos, videos, voice notes, and text updates that disappear after 24 hours. Businesses also use Status to reach their customers in a simple and personal way.

With the new update, WhatsApp will begin placing ads inside Status. These ads will appear as users tap through their contacts’ updates. According to WhatsApp, this change will help businesses reach more people. It will also make it easier for users to discover new services or products while browsing Status updates.

Meta says the goal is to create a balance. They want to support businesses that depend on WhatsApp for communication while keeping the platform free for users. Ads will be designed to fit naturally within Status, similar to how ads already appear in Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories.

What It Means for Businesses

For businesses, this update can open new opportunities. Ads in Status can help brands reach potential customers instantly. A user can view an ad and directly start a conversation with the business in just one tap. This makes the platform more useful for small companies that want quick and direct engagement.

WhatsApp argues that this approach not only increases visibility but also strengthens customer trust. When users discover a business through WhatsApp, they can talk to it right away without switching apps or opening a browser.

What Users Should Expect

For regular users, the main WhatsApp experience will stay the same. Chats, groups, and calls will not show ads. Only the Updates tab will get them.

Users may notice ads appearing between different Status updates, much like how sponsored content shows up on other Meta platforms. WhatsApp Channels may also display ads in the future, as Meta continues experimenting with monetization tools.

Although some users may not welcome the idea of ads, WhatsApp believes this is an important step. The platform has over two billion users but has remained mostly ad-free for years. As Meta invests more in WhatsApp’s business tools, ads offer a way to support the service financially while keeping it free for everyone.

A New Chapter for WhatsApp

The introduction of ads marks a new phase for WhatsApp. The company insists that privacy will remain untouched. At the same time, businesses will gain better ways to reach and connect with customers.

As the rollout begins, WhatsApp will monitor feedback and adjust the experience to ensure it remains simple, safe, and user-friendly.