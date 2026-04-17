WhatsApp is working on a new disappearing messages feature that will give users more control over their privacy. This update will enhance how users manage their conversations, especially when sharing sensitive or time-limited information. This feature is currently under development.

The feature was first spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp for Android by WABetaInfo. It introduces a new option that automatically deletes messages shortly after the recipient reads them. This is different from the existing disappearing messages feature, which removes messages after a fixed time starting from when they are sent. By shifting the timing to when a message is actually read, WhatsApp aims to offer a more practical and user-focused approach to privacy.

WhatsApp to Introduce “After Reading” Disappearing Messages Feature Soon

At present, WhatsApp users can enable disappearing messages with preset durations such as 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. While these options are useful, they may not always match how people want to control their conversations. The upcoming feature addresses this limitation by adding a new “after reading” timer with more flexible duration choices.

According to early reports, users will be able to choose how quickly messages disappear after being read. The expected options include 5 minutes, 1 hour, and 12 hours. This allows users to decide exactly how long a message should remain visible once the recipient has seen it. The feature can be applied to all chats or selected conversations, depending on user preference.

WhatsApp is also working on redesigning the interface for disappearing messages to make it easier to use. The updated design is expected to clearly present both the standard timer and the new “after reading” option, helping users understand and control their settings more effectively.

There will be two main ways to manage disappearing messages once this feature is released. The first is the standard timer, which begins counting down as soon as a message is sent. For example, if a user selects a 24-hour timer, the message will disappear after 24 hours, regardless of whether it has been read.

The second option is the new “after reading” timer. In this case, the countdown only begins once the recipient opens and reads the message. For instance, if a sender selects a 5-minute timer and the recipient reads the message three hours later, the message will disappear five minutes after it is read. This ensures that messages remain available until they are actually seen, but not for long afterward.

This approach offers a higher level of privacy and control. It allows users to share information with more confidence, knowing that messages will not stay visible longer than necessary. It is especially useful for conversations involving personal or sensitive details.

Although the feature is still being developed, WhatsApp is actively testing and improving how it works. Once ready, it will first be released to beta testers before becoming available to a wider audience. This update reflects WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to improve user privacy and make messaging more flexible and secure.