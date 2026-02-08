WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that aims to give users more control over who can see their status updates. According to recent reports, WhatsApp is working on custom audience lists for status sharing. This upcoming feature is designed to make status updates more private, flexible, and personalized for users.

At present, WhatsApp allows users to choose from a few basic privacy options for status updates. Users can share their status with all contacts, exclude specific contacts, or limit visibility to selected contacts. While these options work for many people, they can feel restrictive for users who want more precise control over different groups of contacts. The new custom status lists may solve this problem.

WhatsApp to Introduce Custom Audience Controls for Status Sharing

With custom audience lists, users will be able to create multiple groups or lists and decide exactly who can see a particular status update. For example, a user could create separate lists for close friends, family members, coworkers, or other specific groups. When posting a status, the user would simply select the relevant list instead of manually choosing contacts each time. This would make status sharing faster and more convenient, especially for people with large contact lists.

The feature is still under development and may not be available to all users right away. Some parts of it might first appear in beta versions of WhatsApp. However, others could be rolled out gradually over time. If users do not see the feature immediately, they may need to wait for a future update. WhatsApp often tests new tools with a limited number of users before releasing them more widely to ensure stability and performance.

This move highlights WhatsApp’s continued focus on privacy and user control. Over the years, the platform has added several privacy-focused features, such as disappearing messages, chat locks, and advanced control over last seen and online status. Custom audience lists for status updates fit well into this broader strategy, giving users more confidence when sharing personal moments or updates.

The timing of this development is also interesting, as WhatsApp recently revealed that it is working on a new premium subscription plan. While details about the subscription are still limited, it is expected to offer exclusive features to paying users. It is currently unclear whether custom status lists will be part of the free experience or included as a premium feature. WhatsApp has not confirmed this yet.

In recent updates, WhatsApp has also been testing features like saving photo and video drafts, showing that the platform is actively improving the overall user experience. Together, these updates suggest that WhatsApp is focusing on making everyday communication smoother and more user-friendly.

Overall, the introduction of custom audience lists for status updates could be a welcome change for many users. By allowing more precise control over who sees each status, WhatsApp is addressing a long-standing user request. While users may need to wait a bit longer to access the feature, it has the potential to make status sharing more comfortable and meaningful once it becomes widely available.