WhatsApp to Introduce Custom Audiences for Status Updates

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that could change how users share their status updates. According to recent reports, WhatsApp is working on “custom audiences,” a tool that will allow people to choose exactly who can view status updates in a more organized and flexible way.

At present, WhatsApp already offers some privacy options for status sharing. Users can share updates with all contacts, exclude certain people, or choose specific individuals. While these options are useful, they can become time-consuming when users frequently want to share updates with the same group of people. This is where the new feature aims to make a difference.

The upcoming custom audiences feature will allow users to create reusable contact lists. These lists can be named and even assigned an emoji, making them easy to recognize. For example, a user could create lists such as “Family,” “Work Friends,” or “Close Circle.” Instead of selecting contacts manually every time, users will simply choose one of these saved groups when posting a status update.

One of the most interesting parts of this feature is the introduction of a “Close friends” audience. This option is suitable for users who want to share personal updates with a smaller, trusted group. It works similarly to features already seen on other social platforms, where users can limit visibility to a private circle. Unlike the existing “Only share with” option, the Close friends list can be reused without needing to set it up again each time.

Status updates shared with a custom group may include a distinct color indicator, helping users quickly identify which updates were shared with a limited audience. This visual cue adds clarity and helps users manage their content more confidently.

However, there is an important point to consider regarding visibility. When a user shares a status with a custom audience, the name and emoji of that list may be visible to viewers. This means users will need to choose names carefully. Even though others won’t be able to see who else is in the group, they will still see the label assigned to it.

This feature is still under development and is not yet available for beta testers. The company is continuing to refine how it works to ensure it is simple and user-friendly. Once testing is complete, it will roll out in a future update.