According to the latest report revealed by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption. Currently, the chats between WhatsApp users, even in groups, are protected in the sense that they remain between them. Neither WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta, can access these chats.

Now, WhatsApp will add new indicators in the Status and Calls section, claiming that your status updates, personal and group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and this will never change. WhatsApp really wants to remind users that it is a secure place to talk with friends and family.

WhatsApp to Introduce Indicators for end-to-end Encryption

WhatsApp is also planning to add the same notice in the Chats section. A new update on WhatsApp for Android is also planned to support the same feature at a later date.

WhatsApp is working on indicators for end-to-end encryption! Your chats, calls, status updates are end-to-end encrypted and WhatsApp is planning to add two new indicators in a future update.https://t.co/gSkZcfhhBR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 20, 2021

Wabetainfo added that this new visual addition is not visible right now because it’s under development. However, it will be available in a future update.

The previous reports are also claiming that WhatsApp is working ‘Delete for Everyone’ for group admins. In this way, group admins will get more control over spreading fake messages and spam.

