WhatsApp to Introduce New ‘Search the Web’ Feature for Photos

WhatsApp is testing an amazing new feature to revolutionize how users interact with shared images. According to reports from WABetaInfo, developers are working on a “search the web” feature that will allow users to quickly gather more information about the photos they receive in chats. This all-new WhatsApp feature is currently in the testing phase in the WhatsApp beta program. However, it is anticipated to reach users in the coming months.

How Does the New WhatsApp Feature Work?

After rollout, WhatsApp will integrate this feature into the context menu of received images. Users will be able to select the “search the web” option from existing options like saving, creating a sticker, or editing. When activated, the messaging giant will upload the image to Google’s search engine, providing results that match or are contextually related to the image.

This functionality is quite useful for identifying products in photos. It will allow users to immediately access additional details about items shared in chats without searching manually. Whether you’re discussing a new gadget, clothing, or an object in a store, this feature makes it easy to find more information. It reflects how Google Lens operates, providing a similar image-recognition capability directly within WhatsApp.

The potential applications for WhatsApp’s new image search feature are expansive. For instance, if you receive a product image from a friend or while shopping online—this new tool will allow you to immediately gather more information, read reviews, or find similar products. Just a single tap will speed up the process of product discovery and enhance user convenience.

Security Concerns Remain a Priority

WhatsApp is continuously rolling out new features, however, security remains paramount. Users are urged to prioritize security while using the app, especially during account activation. The messaging giant requires a 6-digit code for user authorization, sent via SMS or call. However, scammers often exploit this process.

Fraud cases regarding the misuse of this code are quite common. Scammers sometimes contact users, claiming they accidentally entered the wrong phone number when logging in and requesting the code. If the target provides the code, the scammer can take over their WhatsApp account, intercept messages, and impersonate the victim. WhatsApp users should stay alert about the security of their accounts, particularly with ongoing efforts to improve both convenience and safety in the app.

Currently, the “search the web” feature is available to only selected beta testers. The full rollout for all users will likely take several weeks or even a few months, depending on how testing advances.

Check Out: MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9400: World’s First 3nm Android Chipset – PhoneWorld