Meta-owned WhatsApp is soon going to introduce a new feature allowing users to express their appreciation for status updates with a simple “like” reaction. This addition, similar to Instagram’s story likes, will makes it easier to acknowledge and engage with content shared by contacts.

According to WABetaInfo, the like reaction feature is currently under testing by public beta users. Users will be able to like a status update by tapping a heart emoji icon located at the bottom left of the screen while viewing the update. This action will trigger a notification for the status updater, informing them of the new like. Users will also be able to see who liked their statuses through the usual views list.

This new feature offers a convenient way to connect with people without the need to initiate a full conversation. More likely. this feature will gain popularity similar to Instagram story likes, which have become a common way to interact.

WhatsApp to Introduce Status Like and Real-Time Voice Chat with AI

Importantly, status likes will not clutter chat conversations, as they will appear separately from chat threads. This ensures that important conversations remain prominent and unaffected by status interactions. Users can still respond to statuses as before, without any changes to that functionality.

The feature will roll out to users with the latest WhatsApp beta update, version 2.24.17.21, available on the Google Play Store. WABetaInfo anticipates that it will gradually become available to a wider audience in the coming weeks.

In addition to status likes, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will enable users to engage in real-time voice conversations with a chatbot. This feature is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to enhance the capabilities of Meta AI’s voice functionality.

According to WABetaInfo, the new Meta AI voice chat feature is under development and has been observed in the WhatsApp beta version 24.16.10.70 for iOS. Users have to select from a range of default Meta AI voice options to handle their queries.

The voice chat mode will not be activated automatically; users will have the option to end the voice conversation at any time. Additionally, they will receive a confirmation that Meta AI has ceased listening to their query through the privacy indicator on iOS, which shows when the microphone is in use. This feature aims to provide users with a more interactive and personalized experience while ensuring their privacy.

These new features highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving user experience by introducing innovative ways to interact and engage with content. The addition of status likes offers a simple yet effective way to acknowledge friends’ updates, while the Meta AI voice chat feature represents a significant step forward in integrating advanced AI capabilities into the platform.

As these features roll out, users can look forward to a more enriched and interactive messaging experience. WhatsApp’s efforts to incorporate user feedback and stay ahead of technological trends underscore its dedication to maintaining its position as a leading instant messaging service.

With the introduction of these features, WhatsApp will enhance the way users connect and communicate, providing them with more tools to express themselves and interact with the app’s diverse functionalities. As always, the company continues to prioritize user privacy and convenience, ensuring that new features are both innovative and secure.