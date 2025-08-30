WhatsApp is working on a major new feature that will make connecting with others much simpler. The company is developing a username system that allows users to be found without sharing their phone numbers. In simple words, you can search for people on WhatsApp by username. ‘This change is part of the latest beta updates for both iOS and Android.

Currently, WhatsApp relies on phone numbers to add and connect with contacts. While effective, this method has privacy limitations. Many users are uncomfortable sharing their personal numbers with strangers, colleagues, or online communities. To solve this, WhatsApp is now introducing the option to create a unique username.

WhatsApp to Introduce Username Search Feature for More Privacy and Easy Connections

A username will act as a digital identity. With it, users can be searched and contacted without revealing their phone numbers. The usernames must follow specific rules. They must be unique, contain at least one letter, and meet length and formatting requirements. These restrictions will prevent confusion, impersonation, and misuse.

The real highlight of this feature is the new username search function. According to the latest Android beta update (version 2.25.24.22), users will soon be able to search for others by simply typing in their usernames. This option will be available in the Chats tab, using a floating action button. Once a username is entered, WhatsApp will scan its system and display results.

If a matching account is found, it will appear along with the user’s profile picture, depending on privacy settings. For example, if the profile picture is set to “Everyone,” it will be visible in the search results. From here, users can start a chat directly, without needing the other person’s phone number.

All conversations started via usernames will still enjoy WhatsApp’s strong end-to-end encryption. This ensures that messages, calls, and shared media remain private and secure. These chats will also appear in the normal Chats tab, just like regular conversations.

There are, however, some limitations. It will not be possible to hide an account from username searches. The main purpose of usernames is discoverability, so this visibility is essential. But WhatsApp has added an extra safety feature called the username key. This works like a passcode for first-time chats. If someone does not know the correct key, they cannot send a message to the username holder. This provides users with more control and protection against unwanted contacts.

The username system will work globally. This means you can search for and connect with users worldwide, even if they are not in your contacts. At the same time, the feature remains optional. Users who prefer to stick with phone numbers can continue doing so.

To protect against spam, WhatsApp is also adding safeguards. If an account sends repeated unwanted messages through usernames or is reported for suspicious activity, WhatsApp may enforce penalties under its Terms of Service. This will help keep the platform safe and user-friendly.

Overall, this update promises more privacy, flexibility, and convenience for WhatsApp users. It removes the need to share personal numbers and makes connecting across borders easier. The feature is still in development, but once released, it could transform how people use WhatsApp to communicate.