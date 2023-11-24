WhatsApp to Launch a Handy AI shortcut for iOS Devices

According to WABetainfo, the messaging giant WhatsApp is soon going to launch a shortcut to open “AI-powered chats.” It was found out in its latest update (23.24.10.71) through the TestFlight beta program. As per the latest article on the WhatsApp news tracker,

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that adds a shortcut to open AI-powered chats from the Chats tab, and it’s available to some users.

The new update highlights the company’s commitment to smoothly integrating AI-assisted interactions. Initially, the update was announced for the Android versions, but now it will be launched for iOS as well.

As you can see in the given image, there is a new button appearing at the bottom right of the navigation bar. It enables users to immediately launch the AI-powered chat. As per WABetaInfo, the AI-powered chats are still exclusively available to a specific group of users, and there is no specific date for a global release.

The primary motive of this shortcut key is to decrease the time and effort needed to initiate these specialized chats. Moreover, “placing the shortcut prominently in the Chats tab ensures users are well-informed about this feature, encouraging the integration of AI-assisted interactions into their regular use of the messaging app”.

